Tony La Russa Tells Police He’s A Hall Of Famer In DUI Arrest Video

Tony La Russa dropped his credentials while being arrested on a DUI charge.

WGN News recently released the dash cam video of La Russa’s arrest in 2020 on a DUI charge in Arizona, and once the cuffs went on, he wanted cops to know that he was a member of the Hall of Fame! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video from WGN below.

La Russa eventually had the DUI charge dropped and instead plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving, according to TMZ.

The DUI arrest made some waves when he was hired to be the manager of the White Sox, but it seems like everyone has been moved on for awhile.

As I’ve always said, there’s never a reason to drive drunk. It’s never worth it at all. In fact, I’d argue it’s one of the dumbest things you can do.

That’s especially true if you’re a guy making MLB money like La Russa. Just get an Uber.

Also, why are you dropping the “I’m a Hall of Famer” line? The cuffs are on, folks. They’re not coming off just because you start dropping credentials.

Luckily, he avoided a great disaster here and seems to have moved on just fine. Learn from the mistake and don’t let it happen again. There’s simply no excuse.