Uber Driver Ambushed, Shot In The Head After Picking Up Four Robbers

An Uber driver was ambushed and shot in the head Monday night in Illinois after an attempted carjacking, according to Fox32 Chicago.

Joe Schelstraete, 38, was working as an Uber driver when he was shot in the head after four males with hoods attempted to enter his car. Schelstraete reportedly handed over his phone and money to the suspects before he was shot, according to CBS 2. The father of three was pronounced brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the report.

Police announced Wednesday that they have a juvenile suspect in custody but are still looking for the remaining three suspects. “The victim has no criminal history. He’s a hardworking young man that was out trying to make a dollar,” said Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Community Alert pic.twitter.com/KeqRZ5x1hH — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) June 2, 2021

“He truly is a victim — just in the wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately. By all accounts that we can tell, he’s just a hard-working guy.” Chlada added that police are pursuing “other suspects of interest at this time.” (RELATED: REPORT: Girls Accused Of Killing Uber Eats Driver Reach Plea Deal To Not Be Held Past 21 Years Old)

An Uber spokeswoman told Fox News that the company is “saddened to hear about the senseless act of violence that took the life of Mr. Schelstraete. Our thoughts are with his family, and we are working with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Ring doorbell camera shows the Uber driver picking up four suspects before being shot in the head.​ https://t.co/Dh1AHnefBa — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) June 3, 2021

Fellow Uber driver Kevin Ferrari told Fox 32 Chicago that he never imagined his job would be more dangerous than a police officer. “I talked to a cop by the Swiss Hotel. I told him never did I imagine my job would become more dangerous than yours. When you put someone in the back of your car, how do you know they don’t have a gun? When I put someone in the back of my car, I pray they don’t have a gun.”

Ferrari added that Uber needs to have stricter policies for who is allowed to call a ride. “There needs to be a background check, they use fake names.”