Virginia Tech Linebacker Isimemen Etute Charged With Murder

Virginia Tech linebacker Isimemen Etute is facing a murder charge.

According to WSLS, the freshman linebacker for the Hokies has been charged with second-degree murder after a 40-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in downtown Blacksburg. The cause of death isn’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Etute was taken into custody Wednesday and will have his first court appearance Wednesday. He’s also been suspended from the Virginia Tech football team.

As always, Etute has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is an incredibly serious situation, and his future is now in jeopardy with a murder charge hanging over him. If he’s convicted of killing a person, he won’t have to worry about playing football ever again.

He’ll have to worry about how many years he has to spend behind bars.

Virginia Tech Hokies football player Isimemen Etute has been charged with second-degree murder in a homicide investigation. https://t.co/7Ly6eZaI4a — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 2, 2021

I wouldn’t expect to see Etute on a football field anytime soon. Even if he’s found innocent, there’s zero chance the Hokies let him on the field as the process plays out. That’d be a PR nightmare. What a disaster of a situation for the Hokies.