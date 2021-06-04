Police Dept Employee Found Guilty Of Groping A 13-Year-Old He Followed Into An Elevator

Camera footage released Thursday appears to show an Australian police department employee following a teenage girl into an elevator and groping her before the girl managed to escape his grasp.

Glenn Roche, 54, a civilian employee in the The New South Wales Police Force, was found guilty of the indecent assault of a 13-year-old girl at a train station in Cabramatta, Australia, in July 2019, according to The New Zealand Herald. Roche said the girl “contributed to [the assault] by releasing her body weight and sliding through my hands.”

“Certainly no sexual gratification on my behalf,” Roche reportedly said during an interview with police. He still claims he did nothing wrong, according to the Herald.

The video shows Roche following the girl into the elevator and then grabbing her around the torso as she struggles to escape his grasp. She reportedly claimed he squeezed her breast twice before she managed to break free. Roche had spent a day sightseeing with his victim’s family, and claims the assault was his attempt to “say good night” to the minor, according to 7News Australia.

It is unclear what sort of relationship the 54-year-old man had with the girl’s family, but they were reportedly just getting to know each other.

“My mind has gone off on a tangent like, this is a challenge, to me, I can get her and give her a kiss on the cheek like her two sisters and mum,” Roche said of the interaction during the police interview, The New Zealand Herald reported.

The girl told authorities that she still has nightmares about the incident, according to 7News Australia.

The magistrate judge hearing the case did not accept Roche’s explanations and found him guilty of indecent assault. Roche has also been suspended from his job in the police force, according to the report.