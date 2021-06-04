‘They Chose Impeachment Theater’: Greg Gutfeld Flames Media For Hosting Political Sideshow While ‘The Disease Exploded’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld laid the blame on media and Democrats for participating in and encouraging “impeachment theater” while the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Gutfeld argued on Friday’s broadcast of “The Five” that if they had been running down stories the way they should have, someone might have caught on to what was happening early enough to do more about it.

WATCH:

The discussion began with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails — released publicly several days earlier — which raised questions about why experts had brushed aside the possibility of a lab leak in their search for the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love how the media talked about how pristine Fauci’s emails were like that lady, Nicolle what’s-her-face? Wallace — ‘Oh, they’re so wonderful’ — They neglected to say that it’s his government email. He has a separate personal email. It is common for everybody to keep their government emails as bland as possible,” Gutfeld said, adding that he had always considered Fauci to be a bureaucrat and was not as furious with him as some seemed to be. (RELATED: ‘You Pass The Test’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Fawns Over Fauci In First Interview After Email Dump)

“I’m more disgusted by the media, surprise, who once again, they refused to do their job. They are supposed to be heroes. Aren’t they supposed to open up the can of worms? When somebody says it’s a can of worms, they are supposed to like dive right onto the can, open it up and suck all of the worms down,” Gutfeld continued, immediately realizing that his analogy was not the best.

“They did not do any legwork to dismiss the theory. They preferred to mock those who mentioned the theory as either stupid or racist. They kind of replaced their journalism with an anti-Trump fervor that caused them to miss perhaps the biggest story of their lives,” Gutfeld concluded. “Instead, they chose impeachment theater as the disease exploded because they wanted the optics, and because of that, hundreds of thousands of people died. So I blamed the Democrats on that because that is what they would do to Republicans.”

“To be fair, I mean, whether or not it was a lab leak or was a wet meat lab, I don’t think — the death number it would have still been the same,” cohost Richard Fowler argued.

“If they knew it came from a lab, they could have buttoned everything up,” Lisa Kennedy pushed back as the show cut to a commercial break.