Jake Paul On Dana White: ‘I Don’t Give A F**k About Him’

Jake Paul is doing his best to start a war with UFC President Dana White.

The two men have been beefing ever since Paul started taking shots at UFC fighters in order to get them to box him.

He already beat Ben Askren and the social media star will now fight Tyron Woodley in August.

In a video tweeted by BroBible, the younger Paul brother told the media Thursday that White should pay UFC fighters more, and added, “I don’t give a f**k about him.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more… Fuck Dana White” pic.twitter.com/qqoK4Bcvbl — BroBible (@BroBible) June 4, 2021

Dana White might personally get in the ring against Jake Paul and beat the living hell out of him at this rate.

Does anyone really believe Jake Paul “doesn’t give a f**k about” Dana White? Does a single person believe that? I sure as hell don’t.

Jake Paul showed up to UFC 261 to boost the attention around him because he knew it was the biggest fighting event in a long time. It would certainly seem like Paul needs the UFC and Dana White!

Having said all of that, Jake Paul has done an insane job of generating attention. Whether you love him or hate him (hand up), his ability to generate attention is unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time.

He was a YouTube kid and he’s now one of the most prominent boxers on the planet after a handful of fights! It’s a stunning rise.

I’m sure his beef that he claims to not care about with Dana White is far from over. As I said, he’s a content machine!