Comedian Jimmy Kimmel compared Florida to North Korea on his show Thursday night during a monologue slamming Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“In America’s North Korea, the Sunshine State, from time to time we enjoy taking a look at what’s going on and tonight we are doing it again in a Governor DeSantis edition of this week in Florida,” Kimmel said.

He then played a clip of the governor announcing the “python challenge,” where participants win prizes for capturing the most or the largest snakes. (RELATED: Florida Official Who Promoted DeSantis Conspiracy Theories Announces Run For Governor)

Alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel calls Florida “America’s North Korea.” pic.twitter.com/uGzutPLxC4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2021

“I am proud to be here today in the Everglades as we kick off registration for the 2021 python challenge,” DeSantis said. “Participants who remove the most pythons and who capture the longest pythons will receive prizes.”

“Unfortunately all the prizes are pythons,” Kimmel joked. “So it’s a python-athon going on there in Florida.”

DeSantis drew criticism after lifting all of Florida’s coronavirus restrictions in early May. Since the governor lifted restrictions, cases have continued to drop in the state and it reported zero new coronavirus cases on May 30.

He has also been critical of mask requirements that he considers excessive, like requiring children to wear masks despite the fact that children are at a significantly lower risk of getting, transmitting, and dying from the coronavirus. DeSantis recently called out people who are vaccinated but are “still wearing six masks.”