‘The Time Has Come’: Sen. Josh Hawley Calls For Fauci To Step Down, Demands Full Email Investigation

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called on White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign Friday, calling for a full investigation into recently released emails and a report on the origins of COVID-19.

Hawley sent out tweets expressing his concerns with the thousands of Fauci emails from the early parts of the global pandemic that were published by The Washington Post and Buzzfeed News. The emails contained comments on wearing masks, the lab leak theory, and more.

“Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting,” Hawley tweeted.

“The public deserves to know if persons within the US govt tried to stop a full investigation into #COVID origins, as recently reported. And Congress must also find out to what extent Fauci’s NIAID was involved in financing research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Hawley continued. (RELATED: Why Is Dr. Anthony Fauci Ignoring The SARS Lab Leaks?)

President Joe Biden was asked if he still had confidence in Fauci after the emails were released to which he said: “Yes, I’m very confident in Dr. Fauci.” (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Still ‘Very Confident In Dr. Fauci’ Amid New Revelations From Email Dump)

A number of Republicans in Congress have called for Fauci’s resignation.