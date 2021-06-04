Kim Kardashian Says She Feels Like A ‘F*cking Failure’ Over Kanye Divorce

Reality television star and socialite Kim Kardashian said the breakdown of her six-year-long marriage with rapper Kanye West made her feel like a failure in Thursday night’s episode of her show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The episode was filmed before news of Kardashian filing for divorce in February became public, according to Newsweek.

Kardashian has been “struggling privately” for months since she filed for divorce from West in February, her sister Khloe Kardashian revealed, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Filed For Divorce)

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” Kim is reportedly heard saying in the episode after a fight with West.

“Why am I still in this like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know?” she said.

Kim then says that while West was an “amazing father,” she thinks “he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” adding that she cannot be such a wife, the Independent reported.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f***ing failure, that it’s like a third f***ing marriage… I feel like a f***ing loser, but I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy,” Kim is reportedly heard saying.

The couple got married in February 2014. Since then, they’ve raised four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The marriage ended six years later. Kim has reportedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of her children with West.

Tonight on #KUWTK we go on our last family trip for the show! Tune in at 8/7c on E! pic.twitter.com/bNdoAsBIgE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2021

Thursday’s episode was the penultimate episode of the show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” which ends Thursday next week after running for 20 seasons, the Independent reported.