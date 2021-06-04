LeBron James And The Lakers Get Eliminated From The Playoffs In Humiliating Fashion

LeBron James’ season has come to an end after losing to the Suns 113-100 Thursday night.

Despite the fact that the Lakers entered the season with all the hype in the world and viewed as the favorite to win the NBA title, LeBron and company didn’t even make it out of the first round after dropping game six. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, they couldn’t even force the series to seven games. The best player in the world didn’t survive the first round and couldn’t even force a full series! It’s pathetic and humiliating!

You just hate to see it happen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

Generally speaking, I don’t like rubbing in losses. People compete, teams lose, you shake hands and move on.

However, it’s impossible to not gloat about the failure that the Lakers and LeBron James turned into this season, especially after LeBron quit on his team.

Late in game five with the Lakers losing, King James legit just up and left the bench to go to the locker room. It was shameful and embarrassing.

I guess you get what you deserve, and LeBron can now watch the rest of the playoffs from his couch after quitting on his team.

Lebron James at 5:42 left in the 4th quarter game 5 just walked into the tunnel pic.twitter.com/g0mlsEslnU — WonderousATX (@wonderousATX) June 2, 2021

Better luck next year, LeBron! Now, have fun watching the rest of the playoffs from home. Trust me, there are a lot of people happy they don’t have to watch your antics anymore this season.