Leonardo DiCaprio Buys His Mom Irmelin A Gorgeous $7.1 Million Mansion

Leonardo DiCaprio is the early leader for son of the year in 2021 after buying his mom a huge mansion.

According to the New York Post, the Hollywood legend has purchased a $7.1 million home for his mother Irmelin in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The home was previously owned by “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Leonardo DiCaprio shells out $7.1M to buy Los Feliz house for someone special https://t.co/nkAUwsZtUx pic.twitter.com/DMwTMO9JBN — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2021

According to the New York Post, the home built in 1928 features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, is about 5,000 square feet, has a gorgeous pool, courtyard dining area, hot tub and sauna, and is on half an acre of land.

No matter how you slice it, DiCaprio has hooked his mother up with one of the best houses in America.

You know you’re crushing life when you have the money to put your mother in a huge mansion like it’s nothing at all.

He just dropped $7.1 million for a house that isn’t even meant for him! That’s when you know you’ve really made it!

DiCaprio might want to consider doing a shade less, though, because he’s making the rest of the sons out here look bad by comparison!

Props to him for being one hell of a dude and son. I hope his mother enjoys it!