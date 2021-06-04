‘He Clearly Wanted To Be A Kardashian’: Meghan McCain Mocks Dr. Anthony Fauci As Wannabe Reality Star

TV personality Meghan McCain mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci for wanting to be a Kardashian during Thursday’s episode of “The View.”

McCain called out Fauci for wanting to be a reality star after co-host Sara Haines claimed he felt “uncomfortable” with the celebrity that came along with his job. (RELATED: Biden Claimed Trump ‘Muzzled’ Fauci- But Emails Reveal Fauci Said Otherwise)

WATCH:

NO SMOKING GUN WITH FAUCI EMAILS? After thousands of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails were released, some say he misled the public and downplayed origin theories of COVID-19 though he disagrees — @JoyVBehar, @MeghanMcCain, @ananavarro, @sarahaines, and @TheRachLindsay discuss. pic.twitter.com/GxzEgX3Et4 — The View (@TheView) June 4, 2021

“First of all, just to pivot off what Sara said, I don’t think people that are uncomfortable with celebrity, and don’t want to be celebrities, pose on the cover of InStyle magazine, in fashion spreads and on the cover of People magazine,” McCain said.

“I’m sorry but if he just wanted to be a scientist, part of the criticism of him going forward was that he clearly wanted to be a Kardashian as well,” she added.

Fauci allegedly did express displeasure with the newfound celebrity that came with his role in the coronavirus pandemic in recently released emails.

“Hopefully, this all stops soon,” he wrote in the emails, according to the Washington Post. “It is not at all pleasant, that is for sure.”

Fauci did become somewhat of a celebrity during the coronavirus pandemic. A petition was created to name him the “Sexiest Man Alive” and he had his face plastered on many items across the United States.