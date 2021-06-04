EXCLUSIVE: Michigan Republican Party Files Complaint Against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Calls On Secretary Of State To Investigate

The Michigan Republican Party filed a Friday complaint against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, alleging she broke campaign finance laws by traveling to Florida on a private jet for personal reasons.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the complaint, which called on the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to immediately investigate Whitmer’s trip to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Whitmer faced heavy criticism in April when it was reported that she had traveled to Florida in March to visit her father amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Not long after her trip, Whitmer appeared on “Meet the Press” and urged people to “take this seriously, mask up” and “get tested.” She also said no one should be traveling to Florida for spring break.

The Michigan GOP sent the complaint to the Bureau of Elections, alleging regardless of how the private jet is paid for, Whitmer violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act. (RELATED: Whitmer: March Trip To Florida Was To Help Father, ‘Not A Vacation’)

“This Complaint outlines numerous violations of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act … arising from Governor Whitmer’s secret four day luxury jet trip to West Palm Beach, Florida between March 12 and March 15, 2021. Specifically, the facts indicate that the Governor used a private Gulfstream jet, provided by a corporation (PVS Chemicals), for a personal trip to visit her father,” the complaint stated.

“Whitmer team’s most recent position is that the luxury jet costs will either be paid for by the corporation or Gretchen Whitmer for Governor … Regardless of which entity pays for the trip, a clear violation of the [finance law] has occurred that should immediately be investigated and penalized to deter future continued illegal activity by Respondents,” the complaint stated.

“There is no other individual or organization who should have paid for the Governor’s luxury personal travel to Florida except for Governor Whitmer herself … Now, Governor Whitmer and her Campaign are desperately attempting to convolute Michigan campaign finance law in order to justify paying for the Governor’s personal travel. Regardless of the Governor’s purported safety concerns with traveling commercially, these concerns should not be used to legalize clear violations of the law,” the complaint continued.

READ THE COMPLAINT HERE:

“We ask that the Secretary of State immediately investigate this conduct and penalize all responsible parties to the fullest extent of the law,” the complaint concludes. (RELATED: Whitmer Apologizes For Violating Her Own Indoor Dining Restrictions)

In January, Whitmer also received heavy criticism for traveling to President Joe Biden’s inauguration after she had recently issued a “gatherings and face mask order.” The order required Michigan residents to limit their gatherings to 25 or fewer people.

“Gov. Whitmer’s actions surrounding this secret, luxury travel to Florida is just another example of her hypocrisy and incumbent leadership throughout the pandemic,” Jason Cabel Roe, the Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party told the Daily Caller.

“Regardless of the Governor’s purported safety concerns with traveling commercially, she isn’t above the law, and must be held accountable.”

The Daily Caller contacted Whitmer’s office about the complaint to which they did not immediately respond.