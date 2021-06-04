Minor League Pitcher Tyler Zombro Drilled In The Head In Terrifying Video

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro suffered a terrifying incident during a Thursday night game against the Norfolk Tides.

During the Triple-A game, Zombro was drilled in the head on a line drive hit after throwing a pitch, and he immediately hit the ground as he appeared to be shaking. Eventually, medical personnel rushed him off on a stretcher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment below.

Tyler Zombro recibió una línea en la cabeza en el juego de anoche que obligó a suspender el partido contra los Norfolk Tides, es un relevista de 26 años que aún no ha debutado en las Grandes Ligas. Fue llevado a un hospital cercano. Aún no se conocen detalles de su condición.???????? pic.twitter.com/2dnVjH1NFI — PalillitoArnold33 (@PalillitoA33) June 4, 2021

According to a statement from the team, Zambro was taken to Duke University Hospital after being hit by the ball, and “is in stable condition” and “undergoing further treatment and observation.”

Zambro has been a part of the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system since 2019.

The Rays have issued the following statement on the condition of @DurhamBulls right-handed pitcher Tyler Zombro, who was hit by a batted ball during tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/DpUXcaZItT — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2021

The good news here is that Zombro is in stable condition and it sounds like he’s going to be okay. After seeing the video for the first time, I very much didn’t think that’d be the case after the ball hit him.

Grim scene in Durham right now. Tyler Zombro, pitching for the Bulls, went down hard after a comebacker to the face. He was shaking uncontrollably before taken off the field via stretcher a few minutes later. Stunned silence. Update: game has been called pic.twitter.com/9P32SGHArv — MiLB Tonight (@MilbTonight) June 4, 2021

Hopefully, he gets great medical care and is able to bounce back better than ever. Whenever anyone gets hit by a ball in baseball, there’s the potential for a disaster, and that’s what happened here. Get well soon, Tyler. The whole sports world is pulling for you!