Editorial

Minor League Pitcher Tyler Zombro Drilled In The Head In Terrifying Video

Tyler Zombro (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PalillitoA33/status/1400684645096865799)

Tyler Zombro (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PalillitoA33/status/1400684645096865799)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro suffered a terrifying incident during a Thursday night game against the Norfolk Tides.

During the Triple-A game, Zombro was drilled in the head on a line drive hit after throwing a pitch, and he immediately hit the ground as he appeared to be shaking. Eventually, medical personnel rushed him off on a stretcher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment below.

According to a statement from the team, Zambro was taken to Duke University Hospital after being hit by the ball, and “is in stable condition” and “undergoing further treatment and observation.”

Zambro has been a part of the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system since 2019.

The good news here is that Zombro is in stable condition and it sounds like he’s going to be okay. After seeing the video for the first time, I very much didn’t think that’d be the case after the ball hit him.

Hopefully, he gets great medical care and is able to bounce back better than ever. Whenever anyone gets hit by a ball in baseball, there’s the potential for a disaster, and that’s what happened here. Get well soon, Tyler. The whole sports world is pulling for you!