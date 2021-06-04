‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Nathalie Emmanuel Says Nudity Is Expected Of Her After Doing Series

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel claimed she is expected to do nudity after appearing nude in “Game Of Thrones.”

Emmanuel opened up about her experience with new bosses expecting her to go nude since she did on “Game Of Thrones” during a May 25 appearance on “Make It Reign With Josh Smith.”

“When I did ‘Game of Thrones’ I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show,” Emmanuel said, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Keira Knightley Has A ‘No Nudity’ Clause In Her Contracts)

“And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show,” she added.

“What people didn’t realize is I agreed [to] terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects.”

Emmanuel claimed she’d rather walk away from a project than participate in nudity she isn’t comfortable with.

“Frankly, if someone was, like, ‘Well we need this nudity,’ I would be, like, ‘Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that’s just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it’s a difference of opinion and creative differences and that’s fine,'” Emmanuel said.

“Nine times out of 10, people are much more solutions-based and want to come to a compromise,” she added.

More stars are speaking out about nudity. Actress Kate Winslet recently claimed she might not be doing nudity in movies in an interview with The New York Times. Actress Kiera Knightley reportedly added a “no nudity” clause into her contracts after she gave birth to her first child.