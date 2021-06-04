‘Neutered The Police And Handcuffed Them’: Seth Barron Pummels Mayor De Blasio For Crime Surge In NYC

Journalist Seth Barron said Friday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carson Tonight” that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has “neutered the police and handcuffed them,” making the city’s rising crime “baked in.”

“Well, it’s a grim story,” Barron began. “De Blasio and his progressive tendency have essentially hollowed out what was a prosperous and safe city. They did this by spreading an ideology of division, class hatred, racial hatred, racial resentment, and frankly, they neutered the police and handcuffed them.”

Barron also noted that de Blasio’s legacy as mayor includes a lack of fiscal responsibility, “trying to ruin the school system [and] political corruption.” (RELATED: Over 100 Released Rikers Inmates Already Arrested Again For New Crimes: Report)

The journalist argued that although “a lot of people are very excited” about the prospect of electing a new mayor who can begin to roll back some of de Blasio’s programs, “a lot of these issues have now been baked in.”

“Laws have been changed that make it very difficult for the police to do their jobs: bail reform, criminal justice reform,” Barron said, noting that New York is closing down the Rikers Island facility and planning to construct smaller jails throughout the boroughs.

“This was presented as a humanitarian effort but really what it’s going to do is impose a hard cap on the number of people who can be arrested … Whoever becomes mayor has got like a real road to hoe. It will be a real difficult situation.”

Prison authorities accidentally released a murder suspect from Rikers Island in March. Meanwhile, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has experienced a surge in retirements from demoralized officers as amid rising crime and budget cuts.

De Blasio announced his plans to defund the NYPD in June 2020. Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also been a consistent advocate of defunding the police. (RELATED: ‘Failure To Lead’: NYC Principals Union Votes ‘No Confidence’ In Bill De Blasio)

“I believe the path toward justice is a long arc. Safety is not just an officer with a badge and a gun,” Ocasio-Cortez said in November 2020, according to the New York Post. “Our [police budget] is too high,” she said, referring to the $6 billion budget for the NYPD.