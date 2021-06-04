OnlyFans Girl Suffers Heart Attack After Ingesting Undiluted Powder In ‘Dry-Scooping’ Challenge

An OnlyFans girl suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital after participating in a TikTok challenge known as “dry-scooping” the New York Post reported.

Briatney Portillo, a stripper and OnlyFans star, was hospitalized after ingesting undiluted caffeinated pre-workout powder, according to the New York Post.

The challenge has been declared dangerous and there have been warnings against participating in it, according to the Daily Wire.

“I never thought something like this would ever happen to me. Especially because I’m so young,” Portillo told The Post.

Initially, first responders were not sure she was suffering any serious health ailment, according to Portillo. They did not believe she was in cardiac arrest and thought it was an anxiety attack, she claimed.

“The cops and EMTs were like, ‘Maybe it’s just anxiety because you’re about to dance,’” recalled Portillo.

“And then when I went to work, I was in the locker room, ‘cause ya’ll know I’m a stripper, and I got chest pains again and it went to my back, and then my left side starting hurting and my left side went limp,” Portillo said. “That’s when I knew it was a heart attack not anxiety.” (RELATED: OnlyFans Model La Grosera Offers Free Breast Implants If She Wins An Election In Mexico)

Portillo said she ingested the powder as a means to get more energy while exercising, not for any publicity purposes.

“It wasn’t for clout,” Portillo said. “I didn’t even record myself doing it. I just wanted energy to work out.”

“A lot of bodybuilders on TikTok were doing it and I thought, ‘If they can do it, so can I,’” she said.