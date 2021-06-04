Piers Morgan Goes After Meghan Markle Again For Her ‘Lies’ In Upcoming Interview

Piers Morgan accused Meghan Markle of being a liar yet again during an upcoming interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes.”

Morgan sat down with Karl Stefanovic and discussed Markle in an interview to be aired Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

He duked it out with the duchess and famously got fired. Now, @PiersMorgan is back and taking his fight straight to the palace. SUNDAY on #60Mins, why the king of controversy refuses to be cancelled. pic.twitter.com/l1oaNeS34T — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) June 4, 2021

“They were downright lies,” Morgan reportedly told Stefanovic about Markle’s claims made during the infamous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I don’t believe a word she says,” he added, according to the outlet. “That [ceremony] would make the Archbishop of Canterbury a criminal.” (RELATED: Piers Morgan Calls Out Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Over Oprah Winfrey Interview)

Morgan was referring to Markle’s claims that she and Prince Harry had secretly married in a private ceremony the day before the couple’s televised wedding. The Archbishop of Canterbury later came out and denied Markle’s claims.

Stefanovic previously criticized Morgan’s attacks on Markle back in 2018, the Daily Mail reported.

“I mean, what is that guy on? He’s lost the plot completely,” Stefanovic reportedly said at the time.

“I don’t know how his poor co-host puts up with it,” he added, according to the outlet. “Imagine putting up with a dude like that who is so up himself and so egotistical that he would assume to say those things about her.”

“It’s disgusting. You wouldn’t put up with it. He needs to go. He’s off the mark here.”