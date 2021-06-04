Cops Called After Man Allegedly Overdoses At Teen Singer JoJo Siwa’s Pride Party

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly responded to a call about a possible overdose at singer JoJo Siwa’s pride party Wednesday.

Police received a call around 8:19 p.m. for a “medical emergency,” Fox News reported. The man, in his 30s, reportedly had overdosed on LSD after showing up high to the party, according to a report published by TMZ. Police have not provided details of the man’s condition.

Paramedics reportedly called to Jojo Siwa’s Pride party for guest’s possible overdose https://t.co/23351fJcaE pic.twitter.com/dHn6keRFRp — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2021

“It was a medical response for an approximately 30-year-old male,” a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. “One LAFD ambulance did transport the male to a local hospital.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She’s Changing Her Pronouns, Is Now ‘Non-Binary’)

The home police arrived at is reportedly owned by the singer JoJo Siwa, TMZ reported.

Siwa, 18, came out as pansexual in early 2021.

“Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome,” Siwa said on social media. “I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome. You guys probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

“I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people,” she continued.

“Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK. It’s awesome and the world is there for you.”