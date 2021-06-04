Nearly $1.5 Million Worth Of Damage Caused By Capitol Riot, Prosecutors Say

A letter sent to an individual among those charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot in May said the damage done by the mob was worth nearly $1.5 million, The Washington Post reported.

The letter was written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky to Paul Allard Hodgkins, according to The Washington Post. Hodgkins, a 38-year-old from Tampa, Florida, has pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. Apparently, the federal government is seeking to collect some sort of payment from Capitol rioters in order to compensate for the damages, the Washington Post report said.

“Your client acknowledges that the riot that occurred on January 6, 2021, caused as of May 17, 2021, approximately $1,495,326.55 damage to the United States Capitol,” the letter read, according to The Washington Post report.

As part of Hodgkins’ plea deal, he agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution to the U.S. Treasury Department, according to the letter.

Though not itemized in the letter, the damage was likely primarily from replacing broken windows, doors and other property, The Washington Post reported. (RELATED: ‘They’re On The Goddamn Spectrum’: QAnon Shaman Attorney Implies His Client Is ‘F*cking Retarded,’ Has ‘Brain Damage’)

The defense attorneys told The Washington Post that the government is seeking $2,000 in felony cases and $500 for misdemeanors in restitutions. Thus far, there are 450 individuals charged in the Capitol Riot.

Hodgkins, who has no prior convictions, faces 15 to 21 months in prison, The Washington Post reported.

Recently, Senate Republicans have attempted to block efforts to establish a bipartisan, 9/11 style commission that would look into the causes and effects of the Capitol Riot.