The Ravens Tweet A Video Of Lamar Jackson Making An Absolutely Atrocious Throw

The Baltimore Ravens did Lamar Jackson dirty on social media with a recent post.

The team tweeted a video of Jackson in practice tossing a ball to Sammy Watkins, and it’s one of the worst passes I’ve ever seen him throw. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watkins was able to haul in the duck of a pass, but it was still terrible. Give it a watch below.

What the hell were the Ravens thinking by tweeting this video of Jackson’s throw? The biggest knock on him is that he can’t be a traditional drop back thrower, and this video certainly makes it seem that way.

I’m not even kidding when I say I could go out there and toss a better ball. At the very least I could keep a tight spiral.

That pass from Jackson was legit waddling around in the air.

Gang..!! — King me (@sammywatkins) June 2, 2021

I’m honestly shocked the social team in Baltimore tweeted this video. Either the person who did it knows nothing about football or they just straight up hate Lamar Jackson.

There’s simply no other explanation for embarrassing your quarterback like this.

If this is what Lamar is like dropping back, then the Ravens might be big trouble in 2021. What an abysmal pass.