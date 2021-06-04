REPORT: Former NFL Player Antonio Andrews Arrested For Allegedly Biting A Woman And Stealing Her Stuff During A Date

Former NFL player Antonio Andrews is reportedly in serious trouble with the law after a recent date.

According to WSMV, the former Titans running back was charged Wednesday with aggravated stalking, vandalism over $1,000, violation of an ex-parte protective order and harassment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Andrews allegedly met a woman for drinks in April, and things apparently went off the rails when they went back to a private residence. Andrews allegedly bit the woman’s nose when she refused to hand over her phone.

When Andrews allegedly couldn’t gain access to the phone, he threw it across a parking garage and allegedly stole items from the woman’s vehicle.

He was later arrested because the woman already had a protection order against him.

“Andrews asked the woman to see her phone, the affidavit stated. After not giving him the phone, the affidavit said that Andrews bit her nose, causing her to drop it. Andrews ran off into the parking garage.” I’m sorry…wut? #Titans https://t.co/F8DcbjpMH7 — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) June 3, 2021

As always, Andrews has the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. That’s our system and we should be thankful.

Having said that, this seems like an incredibly bizarre and strange situation for Andrews. The allegations are very serious.

He’s accused of biting a woman and then robbing her because she wouldn’t give up her phone!

Hopefully, the authorities are able to get to the bottom of what happened, and justice can be handed out if that’s what’s necessary. It’s one of the weirdest accusations I’ve heard about in a long time.