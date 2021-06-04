‘It’s Just Reprehensible’: Connecticut Representative Rejects Bill Declaring Racism A Public Health Crisis in State

A Connecticut state representative said Friday that a bill declaring racism a “public health crisis” in the state is “reprehensible” and will divide the state.

“This to me … is critical race theory in our laws,” Republican Connecticut state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello told “Fox & Friends.” “It’s just reprehensible and it’s quite offensive to the great people of Connecticut and to the people I represent.” (RELATED: Entire Public School Board Freaks Out From Critical Race Theory Ban In Oklahoma, Member Blames ‘White Fragility’)

Critical race theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The Connecticut state House voted to approve the measure Tuesday and the legislation has been forwarded to Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont for approval, according to the CT Mirror.

Fiorello called the bill “extremely divisive. It’s not what we want.” The legislation “is not a harmless bill with nice commissions and task forces … there’s a thought police component,” she added, and urged Connecticut residents to tell the governor not to sign the bill.

The state representative said the bill will create advisory councils, commissions and tasks forces in an effort to “reduce racial disparity in our state by 70%.” She asked why the bill’s authors decided to stop at 70%.

Fiorello claimed the legislation is completely at odds with the philosophy that founded America.

“We have inalienable rights common to every human being in America: to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And that is the proper role of government — to protect individual rights. It is not the proper role to go out and make a declaration that the state is racist, and to go through and find the ways to eradicate racial disparity.”

Proponents of the bill say it is long overdue. “This is an important step to redress the health inequities that are impacting people of color in Connecticut. This is the start of systemic change and not symbolic change,” Tekisha Dwan Everette, executive director of Health Equity Solution, told the CT Mirror. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: ‘There Is No Room In Our Classrooms For Things Like Critical Race Theory’)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently declared the teaching of CRT in public schools to be “responsible.” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised to end the teaching of CRT in schools.