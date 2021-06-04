Shocking Video Shows Teen Setting Woman’s Hair On Fire During Bus Ride In San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department is searching for an unidentified teenager who allegedly set a woman’s hair on fire during a bus ride on May 2.

Surveillance footage showed a male teenager lighting a woman’s hair on fire with a lighter on a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni) bus. The unidentified victim, described as a middle-aged woman of Filipino or Latin descent, left the scene before the authorities arrived, according to the police report. (RELATED: The Woman Who Set A Trump Supporter’s Hair On Fire Is Still Unidentified)

San Francisco Police Seeking Public’s Assistance in Identifying Victim in Muni Aggravated Assault Investigation Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident➡️https://t.co/sy8gO16pOw pic.twitter.com/LVXMa8r4rt — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 2, 2021

The bus operator called the police at approximately 2:25 p.m. to report the incident, informing police that he last saw the suspect and two acquaintances flee the scene on McAllister Street. Those that left the bus with the suspect have been labeled “persons of interest,” according to the report.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigation Detail (SID) is investigating the incident and learned that both the victim and suspect boarded the bus at McAllister and Laguna Streets, the report stated. The department called on citizens to notify them if they recognize the suspect.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco has seen a surge in burglaries, with a rate 42% higher than 2019, SFist reported. Violent crime rates have also spiked across the U.S. in the past year, with homicide rates rising to 33% in several major cities, according to CNN. St. Louis broke a record in murder rates in 2020, while Chicago has a recorded 1,418 victims of shootings, up from 1,252 in 2020.