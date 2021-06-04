REPORT: The United States Government Can’t ‘Definitively Rule Out’ That UFOs ‘Might Be Alien Spacecraft’

The United States government reportedly can’t rule out the possibility that UFOs are alien technology.

UFOs have been all over the news the past few months as more and more information leaks out about the mysterious sightings from military members. A massive government report is expected to be delivered at some point in June, and it reportedly won’t rule out that what we’re seeing is alien technology. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to an incredible report from The New York Times, the upcoming report from the government “could not definitively rule out theories that the phenomena observed by military pilots might be alien spacecraft.”

Furthermore, the sightings being from our own top secret technology has been ruled out, which was my main theory from the start.

One other option on the table is that some of the encounters might have been from secret Russian or Chinese programs with The NYT writing one senior stating that some worry the nations “could be experimenting with hypersonic technology.”

So for those keeping track at home, the main three theories the whole time have been that it’s our own highly-classified technology, technology from our enemies or aliens.

Well, according to The New York Times, we can rule out at least one of those, and it’s not the little green guys from space.

The fact the only thing we can rule out for certain is that it’s not American technology is not exactly comforting. It’s the worst case scenario.

If it was our own gear that people didn’t know about, then I’d argue that’s a great thing. Instead, we can rule out whatever we’re seeing is our.

I’m not sure that’ll make people sleep easy at night.

They mystery deepens, folks! Keep checking back for the latest updates on UFOs as we have them!