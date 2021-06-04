‘Next Time I’m In The White House’: Trump Hints At Potential 2024 Run Again

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Friday indicating he would no longer dine with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife at the White House, alluding to a potential 2024 presidential bid.

“Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!” Trump stated.

Just hours earlier, Facebook announced their decision to uphold the ban on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for a minimum two-year period. The ban was initially issued Jan. 7 after supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6 certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in a statement. “At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded,” added Clegg.

In a separate statement, Trump called Facebook’s decision to uphold the ban an “insult” to those that voted for him and reiterated his unproven claim that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.” (RELATED: ‘Pence Says He And Trump May Never See ‘Eye To Eye’ On Jan. 6′)

Facebook’s decision follows a ruling from its Oversight Board in May that ruled Facebook was not entitled to permanently ban the former president from their platform.