You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About Attending High School Graduation Parties

You Betcha recently dropped one of the funniest videos on the internet.

The incredibly popular entertainment channel posted a video about attending high school graduation parties, and it's about the most accurate thing I've seen in a long time.

Dive in below. Trust me when I say that it’ll have you in stitches.

How does You Betcha make hit after hit like it’s nothing? Not only are all the videos hilarious, but they’re scary accurate.

Anyone who has attended a high school graduation party in the midwest knows they’re more or less exactly like they’re described in the video.

All the food and drinks are in the garage, you rent a bunch of chairs from the church, but put a massive tent in the yard or the driveway and then proceed to make small talk with people you don’t actually like all that much.

It’s a story as old as time! I could seriously live the rest of my life without ever attending another high school graduation party, and I’d be just fine with it.

Also, it is a shade odd that we celebrate young people for doing the bare minimum, right? It’s like high schools are graduating with advanced degrees in nuclear engineering. Anyone with an IQ above the temperature outside should be able to cruise through high school.

Yet, we pretend like they just pulled off a rare accomplishment.

Anyways, I can’t wait to see what we get next from You Betcha. Keep the videos coming!