Zayn Malik Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Man Who Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur Outside Bar

Musician Zayn Malik reportedly exchanged words with a man in a heated confrontation outside of a New York City bar Thursday.

Malik was smoking a cigarette outside of an East Village bar around 2 a.m. when the confrontation started, sources said in a report published Friday by TMZ. A group of men came out of the bar next door and confronted Malik, the outlet reported.

One of the guys reportedly tried to start a fight with Malik, but the confrontation never turned physical. The man called Malik a homophobic slur as well, TMZ reported.

Police were not involved in the incident, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Miles Teller Punched In The Face During Hawaii Vacation)

Malik isn’t the only celebrity to recently get into a heated confrontation in public.

Actor Miles Teller got into a physical confrontation with his wedding planner while vacationing in Hawaii, TMZ reported. Teller was allegedly punched in the face during the altercation.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Teller was confronted by a man while he was using the restroom in the middle of dinner. Teller reportedly threatened to press charges after the two got into a physical altercation outside of the bathroom.

Teller had been vacationing in Hawaii with his wife, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley.