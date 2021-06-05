‘I’m Not F*cking Paying For That’: Bill Maher Has Some Savage Words For Liberals Who Want To Make College Free

Comedian and HBO talk show host Bill Maher said he will not “f*cking pay” for free college in his Friday evening episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

“Colleges have turned into giant luxury day care centers with overpaid babysitters anxious to indulge every student whim,” he said. “In the immortal words of her [Laurie Laughlin’s] daughter, Olivia Jade, ‘I don’t know how much school I’m going to attend … but I do want the experience of like, game days and partying.'”

“Yeah, I’m not f*cking paying for that,” Maher said.

Maher criticized President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which intends to make community colleges tuition-free, for conveying the message that education is the solution to everything. (RELATED: Biden Wants Free Tuition For Students At Historically Black Colleges As Reparation For Slavery, White House Advisor Says)

Maher criticized liberals for seeing free college as conservatives see tax cuts as “the answer to everything.” Education only contributes to income inequality rather than solving it, Maher said.

A person with a bachelor’s degree earns roughly twice the amount as a person with a high school diploma or GED and 70% higher than someone who attended some college but earned no degree, according to the Brookings Institute. In 2019, a college graduate earned $30,000 more than someone with only a high school diploma, CNN Business reported.

Maher criticized liberals for pushing policies that would force a taxpayer without a college education to pay for another’s education in order for them to earn more.

“I know free college is a left-wing thing, but is it really liberal for someone who doesn’t go to college and makes less money to pay for people who do go and make more?” he asked.

Maher called the emphasis on a college education a “scam,” saying it is useless for most jobs and that the answer is to make college more “unnecessary” rather than free.

“A wannabe librarian needs a master’s degree just to get an entry level job filing books. I’ve heard this from nurses, teachers and administrators, rolling their eyes when relating how they needed to take some bullshit course in order to advance in their field when really they already learn what they need by working the job,” Maher said. “The answer isn’t to make college free, the answer is to make it more unnecessary, which it is for most jobs.”