Father’s Day Gift Ideas For The Man Who Enjoys Beer, Wine, And Cocktails

You can’t go wrong with alcohol when it comes to a wanted Father’s Day gift. Whether it’s a selection of wines, a decanter for the bar, or a homebrewing kit, we’ve got a selection of gift ideas just for Dad. And the best part is the price. Everything is greatly reduced for a limited time when using the coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout.

Craft Beer Homebrewing Kit — $36.76

This kit will allow you create your own full-bodied, malty beer based on the traditional Oktoberfest style. Everything you need is in this kit, which delivers a flavor that has a subtle bitterness, caramel sweetness, and a clean dry finish that will please your taste buds..

Guzzle Buddy Beer Bottle — $9.59

This 12-ounce borosilicate glass screws on to the top of most beer bottles and allows you and your friends to guzzle your beer. It’s freezer safe for those who want a cold, frosty glass, and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

World Wine Tour Collection (18 Bottles Plus Free Shipping) — $129.60

Get 18 different bottles of wine from around the world — from Italy and France to Chile and Argentina to Australia and California. You’ll have a variety of choices, from a mixed pack to an all-red pack or an all-white pack. Each bottle is 750ml, and they will arrive in a single shipment.

Cantaritos Cocktail Kit — $25.59

Make your own Mexican Cantaritos cocktails with this kit that includes two terracota clay cups, hand juicer, paper straws and chili salt. Considered the best way to drink tequila, you’ll get clay cups that are perfect for maintaining a cocktail’s cold temperature. They are delicate, however, and not dishwasher safe.

Winc Wine Delivery (12 Bottles) — $75.19

You’ll get a huge discount on 12 bottles of quality wine that are chosen when you take a palate profile quiz. Winc will curate a list for you from their hundreds of options, and deliver these fine selections at less than $7 per bottle.

Wake Up Wine Pro S Electronic Decanter — $119.99

This electronic decanter will make any wine taste better in just minutes. This 750ml decanter uses its glass stopper and super-fine sediment strainer to ring out the flavors you desire. It also has Bluetooth 3D speakers too — allowing you to play music in 360° omni-directional sound right from your device.

Alkemista Bar Bundle: Jet Setter — $83.19

Alkemista is an all-in-one infusion vessel that enables anyone to create and serve custom spirits. Alkemista’s ultra-fine stainless steel filter gently introduces the flavors and aromas of fruits, spices, herbs and botanicals while preventing unwanted particles from entering the infusion. And after removing the filter, it transforms into an elegant serving vessel.

Lab Series Bundle: Lab Decanter, Lab Jigger and Mixing Beaker — $50.39

Made from lab-grade borosilicate glass, this trio will give your bar the look you desire and make mixing drinks easier. You get a 34-ounce decanter, 2-ounce jigger and 24-ounce beaker, all elegant and dishwasher safe.

Eravino 100 Percent Mouth-Blown Crystal Wine Decanter — $23.99

This decanter is perfect for bringing out the best in your standard-size 750ml bottle of wine. With an elegant design, it allows smooth pouring of wine and leaving no spills. It’s handmade with 100 percent lead-free crystal glass that provides a colorless finish, allowing the true color of the wine to be on display.

Tapology 6-Pack Cooler Microfoam Beer Tap — $63.99

This tap will hold up to six cans of your favorite beer, then use a siphoning pour system that utilizes sound waves to create a dense, creamy head. Portable, easy to use, and battery-operated, it’s perfect for taking along to a tailgate, barbecue or simply enjoying at home.

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines — $68

Let the experts pick a variety of wines for you, then deliver 15 bottles to you in a single shipment. You’ll get. selection of reds and whites to try, giving you the opportunity to experience something you might not pick out for yourself at the store.

Wine On Tap: Wine Oxygenator — $39.99

Wine On Tap separates the oxygen from a bottle of wine with a press of a button, assuring a smooth pour and a better flavor in your wine. it is designed to fit with any wine bottle and bring out the true flavors and aromas of your wines. It also works with Champagne and other fine liquors.

Crescent Cocktail Glasses — $15.99

You’ll get a pair of these 12.5-ounce glasses, the perfect size for a glass of wine or a cocktail. They feature a slanted, unique design, and the crystal clear, lead-free, high-quality glass material is dishwasher, refrigerator, and freezer safe, making them suitable for daily use.

Shaker & Spoon Old Fashioned Bundle: Crank It to 11 and La Trova Old Fashioned Cocktails — $44

Everything you need except the liquor is included in this kit to make two classic drinks, from the syrups to the bitters and garnishes to the recipe cards. Just follow the instructions to make the perfect Crank It to 11 with its whiskey and cherry combination, and an old fashioned with its rum, chocolate and espresso flavors.

Napa King Auto Vacuum Wine Preserver Saver Cap — $23.96

So much wine gets wasted after a bottle is opened and goes unfinished. It goes flat quickly and has to be thrown out, But not with this device, which goes on your open bottle and seals the flavor in as if it had never been opened. It works on all sizes of bottles.

