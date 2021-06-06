Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Announce Birth Of Baby Girl, Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet, on Friday, according to a statement shared on the couple’s website.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the couple said. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage)

The baby girl is named after Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, according to a statement.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement said. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Prince Harry and Markle revealed they were expecting their second child in February. The couple are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Archie.

“The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” a statement said.