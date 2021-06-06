OnlyFans Star Finley Taylor Gets Hit By A Car In Horrifying Video

OnlyFans star Finley Taylor was recently hit by an alleged drunk driver, and the video is terrifying.

In security camera footage posted by the OnlyFans star on her TikTok, she could be seen out walking her dog when an alleged drunk driver hit her May 30 in Wales.

According to The Sun, locals kept control of the driver until the police could arrive. She ended up needing 15 stitches to fix the damage to her leg, according to the same report.

You can watch the terrifying video below.

It really doesn't get much scarier than that at all. The Sun reported that the car who hit her was driving about 40 mph.

The fact she's not dead is nothing short of a miracle.

This is also another great reminder that you shouldn’t ever allegedly get behind the wheel of a car after having too much to drink.

It’s just not worth it. You could kill yourself or kill somebody else. Just get an Uber.

Luckily, Taylor made it out of this situation alive. Hopefully, justice is handed out as needed.