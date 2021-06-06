‘Screams Like I’ve Never Heard Before’: President Trump Tells Story Of Seeing Fallen Soldiers Brought Home To Their Families

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday told a story about seeing Gold Star families react to the caskets of their fallen loved ones returning home from war.

While speaking at the North Carolina GOP Convention in Greenville Saturday night, the former president detailed the anguish that the families feel seeing the coffins of their sons and daughters come out of the airplane in a clip that was widely shared on the internet.

“I’d visit soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital, where the doctors are truly fantastic, what they can do,” Trump began. “I’d see these young people who were blown to pieces, and it’s, it’s just so sad.”

“I’d be at Dover where these magnificent machines, the big cargo planes, and that door would open up and there’d be a coffin in the back. And the military soldiers would take that coffin and walk it off the plane,” he said.

“And I’d be with the parents, an hour before, and we’d be talking,” he went on. “And I’d say to the general in charge, ‘general, the parents seem to be okay.’ And he’d say, ‘no, they’re not, sir, they’re not okay’,” Trump continued.

“They’d tell me these stories about … they were just so in love with telling the stories about their son or their daughter,” he said. And then, I’d look at the general and say, ‘Well, it’s amazing the way they can handle it.’ And then the plane would come in and the general would say, ‘Sir, it’s not going to be good’.”

“And that door would open up, that big back door, right? Would open up from this incredible powerful machine that can lift up Army tanks like it’s nothing. And it would open up. And there would be one or two or three or four coffins. And I’d see the same people who were talking to me, so jubilant about their child, how great the child was, would start screaming. Screaming. Screams like I’ve never heard before. It was the most terrible thing to watch.” (RELATED: Trump Orders Thousands Of US Troops To Withdraw From Iraq And Afghanistan)

“The general in charge would say, ‘Sir, you’re going to see things that you maybe will not have seen.’ ‘Like what general?’ He said, ‘mothers and wives and even fathers sometimes breaking in through the military ranks and jumping on top of the coffin.’ And I got to see that one time. Where a mother was so, just, she was just absolutely, she was devastated. She jumped on and these incredible, extremely fit soldiers are taking that coffin, and would jump onto the coffin. And they would just keep walking, they wouldn’t do a thing. They would just keep walking. And the mother was on the coffin.”

Trump concluded by reiterating his longstanding commitment to bring American troops home from the Middle East.