Aaron Rodgers Can Be Fined More Than $93,000 If He Doesn’t Report To Minicamp

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be fined a ton of money if he doesn’t report to the team’s minicamp.

Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday, and there’s a very high chance that the face of the franchise won’t show up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, Rodgers faces a fine of $93,085 if he doesn’t report, but the team could issue him an excused absence. If that happens, then Rodgers won’t have his pay docked.

With the Packers mandatory minicamp scheduled to start Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers would be eligible to be fined $93,085 for not attending, though Green Bay could issue him an excused absence, which also would excuse him from the fines. It is an option the team has discussed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

If the Packers give Rodgers an excused absence when he blows off minicamp, then this situation is officially out of control.

Not only does it send the wrong message, but it pretty much tells the entire team that Rodgers is running the show.

If a running back didn’t show up, would he be fined? Almost certainly. Apparently, Aaron Rodgers is not just feuding with the team, but calling the shots.

With an important date in the Aaron Rodgers saga coming tomorrow as it pertains to a potential trade, checked in to see if Brian Gutekunst’s stance on dealing the reigning NFL MVP has changed. “Will not trade,” a source said. Story on the standoff: https://t.co/pwdWtq1JAC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 31, 2021

If the Packers want to be taken seriously and set a tone, then they can’t let Rodgers just walk all over them. It’s that simple.

Aaron Rodgers Discusses His Issues With The Packers. His Comments Might Surprise Fans https://t.co/ofPVBwhH0G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2021

Either trade him, fine him or recognize that you’ve lost control of what’s going on. To let him do whatever he wants without a punishment is the worst option on the table.