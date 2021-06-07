Editorial

Aaron Rodgers Can Be Fined More Than $93,000 If He Doesn’t Report To Minicamp

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be fined a ton of money if he doesn’t report to the team’s minicamp.

Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday, and there’s a very high chance that the face of the franchise won’t show up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, Rodgers faces a fine of $93,085 if he doesn’t report, but the team could issue him an excused absence. If that happens, then Rodgers won’t have his pay docked.

If the Packers give Rodgers an excused absence when he blows off minicamp, then this situation is officially out of control.

Not only does it send the wrong message, but it pretty much tells the entire team that Rodgers is running the show.

If a running back didn’t show up, would he be fined? Almost certainly. Apparently, Aaron Rodgers is not just feuding with the team, but calling the shots.

If the Packers want to be taken seriously and set a tone, then they can’t let Rodgers just walk all over them. It’s that simple.

Either trade him, fine him or recognize that you’ve lost control of what’s going on. To let him do whatever he wants without a punishment is the worst option on the table.