‘Radical Disgrace’: Bob Woodson Says Yale Psychiatrist Who Dreamed Of Killing White People Is Infecting America With Violence

Civil rights activist Bob Woodson said Monday that a Yale psychiatrist who said she fantasized about killing white people engaged in “radical disgrace” is infecting America with her rhetoric.

“This woman engaged in what I call radical disgrace,” Woodson told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“And what she is doing, there’s already people taking action. There was a 300-pound black man in Seattle, Washington, who savagely beat a 57-year-old white woman at the gas pump.”

Dr. Aruna Khilanani, a forensic psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, was lecturing her students about how violence and racism was supposedly integral to white culture when she said,”I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step, like I did the world a fuc*ing favor,” according to Common Sense With Bari Weiss. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Says The ‘System’ And Politicians Want Black And White People To Hate Each Other)

She said non-whites are asking a “demented, violent predator who thinks they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility.”

Woodson included other examples during his interview.

“Outside of San Francisco yesterday, a 21-year-old Hispanic woman savagely beat a 67-year-old white woman while saying ‘You are privileged.’ I mean this is how far we have descended,” he said.

The civil rights activist said despite incidents like these, “there’s a conspiracy of silence on the part of the civil rights leadership, the Congressional Black Caucus [and] Kamala Harris,” all of whom he said are sanctioning such offenses with their silence.(RELATED: ‘One Of The Worst Race Hoaxes’: Horace Cooper Compares Biden’s Tulsa Race Massacre Speech To Jussie Smollett)

Woodson noted that President Joe Biden said nothing about the sacrifice of American lives on the 77th anniversary of D-Day but “he could talk about 300 blacks who were slaughtered in Oklahoma.” During his speech last Tuesday, Biden claimed that “white supremacy” posed the most “lethal threat” to American society. Biden was the first president to speak at the memorial and met with three people who survived the 1921 event.

“That’s the kind of moral inconsistency … it’s really troubling and it could destroy this country. What happen when people begin to get the word and start retaliating and attacking blacks because of their color?” Woodson asked.