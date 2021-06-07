Actor Clarence Williams III Dies At 81

Actor Clarence Williams III died Friday at home in Los Angeles, according to Fox News.

Williams’ manager Allan Mindel confirmed the actor died after a battle with colon cancer, the outlet reported. Williams was 81 years old at the time of his death.

Williams was most known for his roles in “Purple Rain” and “The Mod Squad.” Other notable roles included “Tales From The Hood,” “Twin Peaks” and “Sugar Hill.” The actor also made guest appearances on a myriad of TV shows, including “Miami Vice,” “Justified” and “Everybody Hates Chris.” (RELATED: Actor Robert Hogan, Known For ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ ‘I Dream Of Jeannie,’ Dies At 87)

Actor Lenny Kravitz shared a tribute to Williams on Twitter.

“When I was a kid growing up in NYC Clarence Williams III was a face on TV that I identified with and that inspired me,” Kravitz wrote on Twitter. “From the ‘Mod Squad’, to ‘Purple Rain’ and ‘Sugar Hill’, he always performed with dynamic energy. Rest in power, king.”