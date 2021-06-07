Trump Goes After Democrats For ‘Gross Incompetence,’ Says He Might Go To Southern Border Himself

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the border crisis is the result of the Democrats’ “gross incompetence” and said he might visit the southern border himself.

WATCH:

“Well I’ve been asked to go by a lot of different people including border patrol,” Trump told Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” adding that “there’s a good chance” he will visit the southern border.

“These are great people that work so hard for our country and I’ve been asked to go so I’m seriously considering it, it could happen, relatively soon, just to support these incredible men and women who have done such a good job and you know they just are left out to dry,” Trump told host Stuart Varney. (RELATED: ‘Failure Of Action’: Lara Logan Says Biden Wants To ‘Obliterate Immigration Law’ And ‘Open The Border)

He said it is “disgraceful” and “really terrible” that no one from the top echelon of President Joe Biden’s administration is properly assessing the crisis. “So it’s totally open. I personally think it’s incompetence. I don’t think it’s to let people in, because so many of the people are criminals coming in.”

Trump alleged that many of the migrants crossing the border illegally are “rapists and murderers and drug dealers” who are not wanted in their countries of origin. “If you remember with Cuba, you remember what happened there, well this is the same thing but this is on a much bigger scale and what’s happening to our country — they’re destroying our country.”

The former president also shot down the suggestion that Democrats are intentionally allowing illegal immigrants into the country in order to enhance their voter base. “They don’t need the votes because they cheat at the elections … Everyone says they are doing it because they need the votes.” (RELATED: ‘Every State Is Now A Border State’: Former DHS Secretary Says Biden Administration Is ‘Breaking The System’)

“They don’t need the votes, they cheat like hell, so I just think it’s gross incompetence,” Trump alleged.

The Trump campaign’s allegations of widespread voter fraud did not find support in the courts or among some leading Republican strategists, such as former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove.

Biden’s eight-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021, to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently blamed the Trump administration for the border crisis, saying, “After four years of an immigration system rooted in destructive and chaotic policies, President Biden is taking the challenge head-on and is building a fair, orderly and humane immigration system.”