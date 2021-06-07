‘Duck Dynasty Star Willie Robertson’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Ties Knot With Boyfriend

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson’s youngest daughter Bella Robertson tied the knot with fiancé Jacob Mayo.

Robertson’s 18-year-old daughter Bella married her boyfriend surrounded by family and friends on their special day, People magazine has confirmed in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

The post was noted on Instagram, along with a few great pictures from the day’s event, including one of the bride and groom on their wedding day and a second of the married couple surrounded by loved ones. (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Bella and Jacob got engaged in November after six months of dating, the outlet noted.

“I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life!” Bella captioned her post on Instagram about the engagement at the time. “I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! I love you forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bella mayo (@bellarobb)

After Thanksgiving, Robertson confirmed reports she and Jacob were engaged. She also shared that due to to the pandemic, there were no immediate plans on when the wedding would take place, Fox News previously reported

The news comes shortly after her sister Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff announced they were expecting their first child together.