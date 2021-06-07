Filming Has Started On ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Production is underway on “Indiana Jones 5.”

The fifth and final ride for Harrison Ford as the iconic character is expected to arrive in summer 2022, and cameras are already rolling.

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

According to the Daily Mail, filming was underway this past weekend at the North Yorkshire Moors in England, and a stunt double was seen holding what appeared to be a mask of Ford’s face.

Plot details about the fifth movie in the legendary saga aren’t known at this time.

Indiana Jones 5 shoots scenes on same stretch where Tom Cruise filmed Mission: Impossible 7 https://t.co/aO8k7iLi59 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 7, 2021

Seeing as how “Indiana Jones 5” is slated to arrive July 29, 2022, Disney has a little more than a year to get filming, editing and promotion all finished.

Seeing as how we’re still dealing with some COVID-19 issues, such as “Mission: Impossible” filming halting, the studio doesn’t have a ton of time.

However, the fact we’re already underway should be a great sign for fans. “Indiana Jones 5” has been whispered about for seemingly years, and now it’s actually happening.

As a huge “Indiana Jones” junkie, I can’t tell you all how pumped I am to see what we get with “Indiana Jones 5.”

Seeing as how it’s Harrison Ford’s last time playing the famed archeologist, we have to send him out on the top of his game.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on “Indiana Jones 5” as we have them. I couldn’t be more excited.