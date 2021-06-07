Fisher-Price Recalls Rocking Baby Soothers After String Of Infant Deaths

Fisher-Price announced a recall June 3 for two of its baby soother models after four infants died, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) press release.

Between April 2019 and February 2020, four infants died on the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide by turning onto their stomachs after being left on their unrestrained backs, according to Fisher-Price’s joint statement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fisher-Price is recalling more than 120,000 baby soothers following the deaths of four infants in separate accidents. The recall affects the “4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother” and the “2-in-1 Southie ‘n Play” gliders. pic.twitter.com/5hJS7zNkUi — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 4, 2021

Victims include a four-month-old from Missouri, a two-month-old from Nevada, a two-month-old from Michigan, and an 11-week-old from Colorado, according to the statement.

The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide is intended to mimic the motion of a baby being rocked in someone’s arms.

Although there were no reported deaths related to the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider, Fisher-Price is also recalling the similar product, according to the statement. (RELATED: Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Bikes After Over A Dozen Injuries Reported)

“Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation,” CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler said in the statement.

Fisher-Price sold about 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers from January 2015 through December 2020 and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders from November 2018 through May 2021, according to the statement. The statement also said consumers should “immediately stop” using the recalled products and obtain a refund from Fisher-Price.