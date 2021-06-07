Greg Olsen’s Son Has Successful Heart Transplant Surgery

Greg Olsen’s son TJ has undergone successful heart transplant surgery.

Olsen recently announced that his eight-year-old son would soon need a new heart following medical issues, and a donor came through.

Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) May 24, 2021

The former Carolina Panthers tight end posted over the weekend that TJ had undergone surgery, and it appeared to be a success.

“TJ is resting comfortably following his transplant yesterday. His team of doctors and nurses have been incredible. He was able to have his chest closed today and we’re hopeful he can start to wake up over the next day or so,” Olsen wrote in part. You can read the full post below.

This is great news for Olsen, TJ and his entire family. I can’t imagine the stress that Olsen and his entire family must be under right now.

Dealing with a child and heart transplant surgery has to be insanely difficult.

The great news is that it sounds like the surgery was a success, and that’s great news to hear. We need more uplifting and positive stories these days, and TJ getting a new heart is about as great as it gets.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Olsen family as they continue to take care of TJ. Everyone is pulling for him.