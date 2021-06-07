Kamala Harris Hands Out Cookies Of Herself On D-Day, Then Gets Heckled By Local Guatemalans

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly gave out cookies resembling herself to people aboard Air Force Two on D-Day before arriving at a Guatemalan airport where she was heckled by protestors.

Harris reportedly handed out cookies depicting her official White House portrait and Air Force Two to members of the press before protesters with various signs telling her to go home greeted her at an air force base in Guatemala on Sunday, the Floridian Press reported.

One sign said “Kamala mind your own business” and another read “Kamala go home,” according to the Floridian Press. Others said, “Kamala, Trump won” and “no constitutional reforms, Guatemala is pro-life.”

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

The protesters were within sight of Harris’ motorcade as she arrived to discuss strategy with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, the New York Post reported. Another sign placed on a roadside billboard said “Kamala Stop Funding Criminals #FueraDeGuatemala.”

Giammattei said the U.S. is facing a migration crisis at the southern border because of the Biden administration, during an interview with CBS News Sunday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials encountered over 178,000 migrants at the southern border in April including more than 17,000 unaccompanied minors, according to the agency.

“We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving,” Giammattei told CBS News. Coyotes began organizing groups of children bound for the U.S. the day after the Biden administration said they would reunite separated migrant families, Giammattei said.

Harris warned Guatemalans against traveling to the U.S. during a press conference with Giammattei on Monday, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Tells Guatemalans Not To Come To The US)

“The goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home,” Harris said. “At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States – Mexico border, do not come, do not come.”

She encouraged people to seek out legal methods of migration and said that border officials will be enforcing U.S. laws and denying people entry, the DCNF reported.

