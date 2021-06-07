Kim Kardashian’s Team Denies Star’s Waist Was Edited In Newest SKIMS Ad

Kim Kardashian’s shape-wear brand denied the reality star’s waist was edited in a recent ad.

The ad in question showed Kardashian running a finger along her waistline and the finger appears to bend, suggesting her waist had been edited. Kardashian’s team blamed the uploading process, according to an article published Monday by Page Six.

You can see the seemingly edited ad here.

“The Skims commercial that aired last week featuring the Fits Everybody collection did initially have an error as a result of the video losing its quality during the uploading process,” a spokesperson for Skims said in a statement Monday to Page Six. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence After Unedited Photo Of Her Body Leaks)

“Immediately after it was noticed by the team, the video was pulled, and the glitch-free version was uploaded and ran for the remainder of the time on air,” the statement continued. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused Kim and our customers.”

Page Six allegedly has seen the original ad and says it does not feature any bending fingers.

The Kardashian family has dealt with accusations of Photoshopping in the past. Most recently Khloé Kardashian spoke out after an unedited photo of her body leaked on the internet.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” Khloé said at the time. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”