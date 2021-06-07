Lacrosse Player Matt Gaudet Allegedly Has His Finger Bitten Off By Austin Staats

Lacrosse player Matt Gaudet reportedly lost part of a finger during an altercation with another player.

According to Outkick, people are alleging that Gaudet lost part of his finger when it was bitten off during an altercation with Austin Staats of the Chaos Lacrosse Club at a hotel. Gaudet plays for the Chrome Lacrosse Club. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear at all what happened, but the PLL did issue a statement announcing that “both players have been suspended indefinitely pending further investigations by the PLL Discipline and Conduct Committee.”

In a video floating around Twitter, Gaudet appears to be missing a sizable chunk of his middle finger. Take a look at a screenshot below.

The video has since been made private.

While I don’t know much about lacrosse, I do know plenty about disgusting injuries, and getting your finger allegedly bitten off is about as gross as it gets.

In fact, I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a more disgusting picture on the internet today. It’s simply brutal.

We’ll see how this all shakes out, but the fact both players are already suspended is a great indication whatever happened was incredibly serious.

Concrete details are still a bit scarce, but there was an altercation last night involving multiple PLL players at their hotel, and league discipline may be coming for some guys. — Dan Arestia (@danarestia) June 6, 2021

What an absolutely strange and bizarre situation.