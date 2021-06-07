Video Shows Lakers Fans Harassing Kendall Jenner After Being Eliminated From The Playoffs

A video shows fans of the Los Angeles Lakers harassing Kendall Jenner following the team losing in the playoffs.

In a YouTube video posted by Gossip Bae, Jenner was getting into a vehicle when fans started yelling at her to leave Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, you can hear a fan shout Jenner, who is dating Suns superstar Devin Booker, is not welcome as people get unnervingly close to her vehicle following the game late Thursday night.

Real classy, Lakers fans! Real classy! Way to represent your city and fan base in a productive manner. Kendall Jenner is 25-years-old, attended a game to watch her boyfriend play, was minding her own business and then was harassed because LeBron James isn’t talented enough to survive the first round.

What an absolute clown show from these fans. I guess they just reflect the attitude of the team they support!

Also, where the hell is Kendall Jenner’s security? She’s one of the most famous people on the planet, and it looks like there’s nobody around to stop any of these fans from crossing the line.

She’s literally driving her own vehicle. What if one of these morons decided to take things way too far? She might want to considering getting a couple solid bodyguards, especially if she’s going to be at large public events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

If you ever find yourself harassing a woman because of the score of a sporting event and who she dates, then you’re an absolute idiot. It’s really that simple.