Liz Cheney: Trump’s Talking Points Are The ‘Same Things’ Said By Chinese Communist Party

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said former President Donald Trump’s language about the 2020 presidential election is analogous to the Chinese Communist Party’s, in a Monday interview with CNN’s David Axelrod.

“When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he’s using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy,” Cheney said on Monday’s episode of CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast.

“When he says that our system doesn’t work … when he suggests that it’s, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it’s failed — those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us,” Cheney said. “And it’s very dangerous and damaging … and it’s not true.”

Cheney has long been a staunch critic of Trump, both the former president’s actions and rhetoric.

House Republicans voted to remove the former GOP Conference chairwoman from her post in May for pushing back against Trump’s unfounded claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election. (RELATED: GOP Freedom Caucus Member Says Republican Party ‘Canceled’ Liz Cheney)

In a statement to his supporters, Trump lauded Cheney’s removal from her post, calling her “a poor leader, a major Democrat talking point, a warmonger, and a person with absolutely no personality or heart.”