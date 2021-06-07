Logan Paul Doesn’t Get Knocked Out By Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul made it through his fight against Floyd Mayweather without getting knocked out.

In one of the most bizarre matchups in recent memory, the social media superstar strapped on the gloves against arguably the greatest boxer ever Sunday night, and managed to not get knocked out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, despite the gigantic size difference between the two, I still figured Floyd Mayweather would pull the curtain on Logan Paul.

Let’s not forget that Mayweather mauled Conor McGregor towards the end of their fight a few years ago, and McGregor is lightyears ahead of Logan as a fighter.

Yet, the YouTube star was able to stay in the ring without getting absolutely destroyed. On the scorecard, he 100% lost the fight, despite the fact no official winner was named.

He only landed 13% of his punches and 10% of his jabs compared to the 40% and 50% of punches and jabs landed by Mayweather, according to ESPN.

Still, at the end of the day, nobody really gave Logan Paul a chance. The guy went from making YouTube videos to lasting eight rounds with one of the greatest athletes to ever live. He should be damn proud.

It’s happening ????????@LoganPaul on his way to the ring for the main event! #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/EP7LG4yod7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Now, we wait to see who he fights next. Clearly, Logan Paul is here to stay.