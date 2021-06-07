Man Allegedly Kidnapped Woman, Threatened Her To Open OnlyFans Account For Threesome

Authorities arrested a man on May 21 for allegedly kidnapping a woman and threatening her to create an OnlyFans account to upload a video of a threesome.

30-year-old Demarko Spears allegedly kidnapped a woman on May 19 in Clearwater, Florida, after he learned via Snapchat that she went to a strip club without him. After entering the victim’s home, Spears slapped the victim across the face, forced her into his car and threatened more violence unless she created an OnlyFans account to upload a video of herself, the suspect and another woman having a threesome, according to Fox 13.

Spears also forced the victim to cash a paycheck and give him the money while she was trapped inside his car, Fox 13 reported. (RELATED: New Jersey Woman Saves Herself From Being Kidnapped By Mouthing ‘Help Me’ To Bystander)

After making a stop in a Costco parking lot, the victim reportedly called 9-1-1 and managed to run away, however, Spears eventually caught up with her and tackled her, causing the victim to suffer injuries to the knee, elbow and left shoulder. He also stole her phone and identification card before fleeing the scene, an affidavit said, according to Fox 13.

Authorities from Clearwater tracked down Spears and arrested him on May 21. He has been charged with criminal mischief, battery, grand theft, felony battery, false imprisonment, extortion and tampering with a witness, according to police records.

Attempted kidnappings have repeatedly occurred in the U.S. this year. An 11-year-old girl escaped an armed kidnapper at a bus stop in Florida, while a woman kidnapped 6-week-old twins after allegedly killing their mother in Georgia.