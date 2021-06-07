Twitter Suspends Former Treasury Official After He Compared Brian Stelter To Gimp From Pulp Fiction

Internet Accountability Project founder Mike Davis and Former Treasury Official Will Upton were temporarily suspended from Twitter for comparing CNN anchor Brian Stelter to the character “Gimp” from the movie “Pulp Fiction.”

Twitter first suspended Upton on Sunday night after he made a post that mocked the anchor. Stelter had asked press secretary Jen Psaki what she believed the media doesn’t accurately cover about the Biden administration, The Federalist reported.

“Fun fact… @brianstelter is The Gimp from Pulp Fiction.” Upton’s initial tweet read, which was followed up by a gif with the character from the 1994 film.

Upton was suspended shortly after posting the tweet, but had his account unsuspended a few hours later after successfully appealing the suspension, The Federalist reported.

Upton tweeted that he “simply pointed out that comparing a public figure to a fictional movie character does not violate their terms of service.”

Shortly after Upton was unsuspended, Davis was then temporarily suspended from Twitter for defending Upton’s post, according to The Federalist, citing that he had violated rules against “hateful conduct” on the site. (RELATED: Nigeria Suspends Twitter After Twitter Suspends Its President)

“You *really* put #bigtech critic @wupton in @Twitter jail for comparing @CNN’s @brianstelter to The Gimp in Pulp Fiction? I’d be (very) upset if I were The Gimp as well.” Davis tweeted.

Davis, who recently helped launch a new advocacy group called “Unsilenced Majority” that seeks to fight against “cancel culture,” has not tweeted since his suspension. It is also unclear if he has also filed an appeal of if it has been ejected.

Twitter is currently in the middle of a legal battle, alongside Google and Facebook, against the state of Florida over their bill that bans the practice of “deplatforming” users, claiming that the bill had a “smorgasbord of constitutional violations.”