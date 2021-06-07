‘That’s Not How You Hold A Baby’: Piers Morgan Laces Into Emily Ratajkowski For Posing With Newborn Baby

Piers Morgan laced into model Emily Ratajkowki and said that’s “not how” one “holds a baby” over pictures of her posing in a bikini with newborn son.

“That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata – and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same,” Morgan tweeted to his millions of followers on Monday. The comments were noted by Yahoo. (RELATED: Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth To First Baby)

“Happy to give you some tips if you need them,” he added. The post included one of the photos showing the 30-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wearing an orange and teal two-piece swimsuit with one arm holding her son from pictures she shared on Instagram over the weekend from her vacation. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Other Celebrities Join George Floyd Protesters Over The Weekend)

Emily Ratajkowski and baby Sylvester twin in matching swimsuits https://t.co/FwxwED5PkB pic.twitter.com/4aEMT5evDs — Page Six (@PageSix) June 7, 2021

Several reports noted the supermodel and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s three-month old son, Sylvester, were wearing matching swimsuit prints.

The reports also noted the backlash against Ratajkowski from people who commented in Morgan’s post for the way she was holding her baby, suggesting she was more interested in “showing her body off” than “holding the baby.”

‘NO neck support!’ Emily Ratajkowski faces furious backlash over vacation photo with her three-month old son https://t.co/hQeclew81j — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 7, 2021

The comments have been turned off Emily’s original post on social media.

The SI Swimsuit model gave birth to her and Bear-McClard’s first child in March.